Saturday's contest between the LSU Tigers (6-1) and Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) matching up at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tigers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Cavaliers enter this game following an 81-59 victory over Tulane on Friday.

Virginia vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Virginia vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Virginia 72

Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Cavaliers have one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Virginia has three wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

81-59 over Tulane (No. 164) on November 24

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 184) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 195) on November 8

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 273) on November 15

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

11.8 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Camryn Taylor: 15 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.6 FG%

15 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.6 FG% Jillian Brown: 9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 33.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 33.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Alexia Smith: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37 FG% Olivia McGhee: 10 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game to rank 77th in college basketball and are giving up 58.6 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball.

