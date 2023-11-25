The Commonwealth Cup is up for grabs when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) and the Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) meet on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Hokies are just 2.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 52.5 points.

On offense, Virginia Tech ranks 74th in the FBS with 26.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 61st in points allowed (325.5 points allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, Virginia is posting 376.3 total yards per contest (73rd-ranked). It ranks 97th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (401.7 total yards allowed per game).

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -2.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Virginia Tech Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Hokies' offense play poorly, ranking -64-worst in the FBS in total yards (363 total yards per game). They rank 63rd defensively (350.7 total yards allowed per game).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Hokies, who rank sixth-worst in scoring offense (26.3 points per game) and -49-worst in scoring defense (30.3 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

The last three games have seen Virginia Tech's passing offense struggle, ranking -46-worst in the FBS in passing yards (178 per game). It ranks 61st on the other side of the ball (169.7 passing yards allowed per contest).

Over the Hokies' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 71st in rushing offense (185 rushing yards per game) and -52-worst in rushing defense (181 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Hokies have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

Virginia Tech has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Virginia Tech games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (55.6%).

Virginia Tech has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

Virginia Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,750 yards, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 592 yards (53.8 ypg) on 139 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 139 times for 610 yards (55.5 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 24 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton's team-high 534 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 67 targets) with six touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has hauled in 37 passes while averaging 47.6 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Dae'Quan Wright has racked up 25 catches for 302 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game.

Antwaun Powell leads the team with nine sacks, and also has nine TFL and 35 tackles.

Virginia Tech's top-tackler, Keli Lawson, has 64 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Dorian Strong has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 17 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

