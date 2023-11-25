How to Watch the Virginia vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (6-1) aim to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The contest airs on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score 39.4 more points per game (98.0) than the Cavaliers give up (58.6).
- LSU is 6-1 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
- Virginia's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.0 points.
- The 75.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (62.1).
- Virginia has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.
- LSU is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.
- This year the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1% higher than Tigers give up.
- The Tigers shoot 52.2% from the field, 19.3% higher than the Cavaliers concede.
Virginia Leaders
- Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Camryn Taylor: 15.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.6 FG%
- Jillian Brown: 9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 33.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Alexia Smith: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%
- Olivia McGhee: 10.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|William & Mary
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 82-67
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tulane
|W 81-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|LSU
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Missouri
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.