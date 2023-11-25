The Commonwealth Cup is the prize when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Hokies are 3-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3) 51.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 51.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Virginia is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread seven times this year (7-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.