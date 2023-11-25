The William & Mary Tribe (2-4) hope to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Stats Insights

This season, the Tribe have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.

In games William & Mary shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Tribe are the 147th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers rank 64th.

The Tribe put up 77.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 79.2 the Retrievers allow.

When William & Mary puts up more than 79.2 points, it is 1-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 62.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Tribe played better at home last season, ceding 65.0 points per game, compared to 75.7 on the road.

At home, William & Mary drained 2.0 more treys per game (8.6) than in road games (6.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule