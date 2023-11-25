Saturday's game between the William & Mary Tribe (2-4) and the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 83-75 based on our computer prediction, with a favored William & Mary squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

William & Mary vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 83, UMBC 75

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-8.2)

William & Mary (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 157.8

William & Mary is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to UMBC's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Tribe are 3-2-0 and the Retrievers are 4-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's +42 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.0 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (174th in college basketball).

William & Mary is 154th in college basketball at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

William & Mary knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (7.7).

The Tribe average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (97th in college basketball), and allow 90.6 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball).

William & Mary and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tribe commit 10.7 per game (103rd in college basketball) and force 11.2 (252nd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.