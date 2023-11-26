Sunday's college basketball schedule includes four games featuring A-10 teams in play. Among those contests is the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters taking on the Richmond Spiders.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Richmond Spiders 12:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) George Mason Patriots at Coppin State Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Loyola Chicago Ramblers at DePaul Blue Demons 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 Marquee Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) UIC Flames at Saint Louis Billikens 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 -

Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!