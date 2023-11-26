Just one Big South game is on Sunday in college basketball action. That matchup is the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs squaring off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Greensboro Coliseum.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at UNC Greensboro Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!