Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Just one Big South game is on Sunday in college basketball action. That matchup is the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs squaring off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Greensboro Coliseum.
Big South Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at UNC Greensboro Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
