The Carolina Hurricanes, with Brent Burns, will be in action Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Does a bet on Burns intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brent Burns vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Burns has a goal in five of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 19 games this season, Burns has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Burns has an assist in four of 19 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 3 9 Points 1 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

