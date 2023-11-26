Hornets vs. Magic November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Southeast Division foes meet when the Orlando Magic (5-4) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) at Amway Center, starting on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
Hornets vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball is putting up 14.3 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 25% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Hornets are getting 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Terry Rozier this season.
- Gordon Hayward is putting up 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 57.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are receiving 17.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner puts up 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Cole Anthony posts 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Paolo Banchero posts 13 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs puts up 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.
- Markelle Fultz averages 9 points, 4 assists and 3 boards.
Hornets vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Hornets
|110.1
|Points Avg.
|116.1
|106.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.1%
|33.1%
|Three Point %
|30.3%
