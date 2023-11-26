Here's a peek at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (11-8), which currently has only one player listed, as the Hurricanes ready for their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Alexandre Texier C Questionable Illness Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 63 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 60 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

Columbus has allowed 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in the league.

Their -13 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-300) Blue Jackets (+240) 6.5

