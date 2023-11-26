Sunday's NHL action includes the Carolina Hurricanes (11-8) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4) at PNC Arena. The Blue Jackets are heavy underdogs (+225 on the moneyline) against the Hurricanes (-275) ahead of the game, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has played 14 games this season with over 6 goals.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 11 of their 17 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.7%).

The Blue Jackets have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 27.8%, of those games.

Carolina is 2-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Columbus has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the +225 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.3 3 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3 2.9 7 21.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 7-3 7-2-1 6.6 3.2 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 3.2 3.6 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-8 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.