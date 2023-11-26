Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Teuvo Teravainen and Ivan Provorov will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-300)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,BSSO
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 16:55 per game.
- Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).
- Teravainen has scored 10 goals and added four assists in 19 games for Carolina.
- Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-4-0. He has conceded 16 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 113 saves with an .876% save percentage (59th in league).
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Zachary Werenski is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 15 points (0.8 per game), as he has scored one goal and 14 assists in 19 games (playing 23:28 per game).
- Boone Jenner's 14 points this season, including 11 goals and three assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.
- This season, Provorov has one goal and 12 assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-5-1 this season, collecting 210 saves and giving up 24 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .897 save percentage (39th in the league).
Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|13th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|24th
|22nd
|3.42
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|26th
|4th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.4
|18th
|1st
|25.3
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|28th
|11th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|10.45%
|28th
|25th
|74.63%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.52%
|3rd
