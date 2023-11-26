The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Fast find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

  • Fast has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Fast has zero points on the power play.
  • Fast's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:53 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:28 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:04 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

