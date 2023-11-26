How to Watch Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Longwood Stats Insights
- This season, the Lancers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- Longwood has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
- The Lancers record 11.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Wildcats allow (69.5).
- Longwood is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Longwood put up 14.3 more points per game (80.7) than it did away from home (66.4).
- The Lancers ceded 65.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Longwood performed better when playing at home last year, making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 73-66
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware State
|W 84-82
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Lamar
|W 83-72
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|Newport News
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
