The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood Stats Insights

This season, the Lancers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

Longwood has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Lancers are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The Lancers record 11.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Wildcats allow (69.5).

Longwood is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Longwood put up 14.3 more points per game (80.7) than it did away from home (66.4).

The Lancers ceded 65.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Longwood performed better when playing at home last year, making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule