Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) play the Longwood Lancers (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|139th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|67.9
|274th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|311th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
