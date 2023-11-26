The Longwood Lancers (5-1) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -15.5 142.5

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

Longwood and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points twice this season (over five games).

Longwood's outings this year have an average point total of 146.8, 4.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lancers have gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Longwood has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Lancers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1600 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Longwood, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 2 40% 80.7 161.5 66.2 135.7 139.1 Bethune-Cookman 2 50% 80.8 161.5 69.5 135.7 142.5

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The 80.7 points per game the Lancers record are 11.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (69.5).

Longwood is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 3-2-0 0-0 5-0-0 Bethune-Cookman 1-3-0 0-1 2-2-0

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Bethune-Cookman 12-3 Home Record 8-5 8-8 Away Record 3-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

