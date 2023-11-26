Sunday's game at Watsco Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (5-1) squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 58-56 win for Norfolk State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Spartans enter this contest on the heels of a 55-35 loss to East Tennessee State on Friday.

Norfolk State vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Norfolk State vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 58, Colgate 56

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' best win this season came in a 51-49 victory over the Drexel Dragons on November 8.

Norfolk State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 125th-most wins.

Norfolk State has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 131) on November 8

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 232) on November 16

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 264) on November 6

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 335) on November 12

59-45 on the road over Hampton (No. 339) on November 19

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 14.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%

14.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG% Da'Brya Clark: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.8 FG% Niya Fields: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Danaijah Williams: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Makoye Diawara: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 35.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +36 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.0 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while allowing 52.0 per contest (28th in college basketball).

