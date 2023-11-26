Old Dominion vs. Drexel: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Drexel matchup in this article.
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Drexel Moneyline
|BetMGM
|-
|129.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-1.5)
|129.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Old Dominion went 16-13-0 ATS last season.
- Monarchs games went over the point total 10 out of 29 times last season.
- Drexel won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Dragons and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 25 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.