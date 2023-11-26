Sunday's contest at Chartway Arena has the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for Old Dominion, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 69, Drexel 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Old Dominion (-1.4)

Old Dominion (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Old Dominion Performance Insights

Old Dominion put up 66.9 points per game and gave up 66.2 last year, making them 300th in the country on offense and 64th on defense.

Last season, the Monarchs were 40th in college basketball in rebounds (34.7 per game) and 155th in rebounds allowed (30.8).

Old Dominion was 18th-worst in the nation in assists (10.6 per game) last season.

The Monarchs were the 17th-worst team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.3 per game) and 320th in 3-point percentage (31.4%) last season.

Defensively, Old Dominion was 204th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4 last season. It was 49th in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.3%.

Old Dominion attempted 70.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 77.7% of Old Dominion's buckets were 2-pointers, and 22.3% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.