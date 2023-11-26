How to Watch Panthers vs. Titans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (3-7) will attempt to stop their three-game losing streak November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.
We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
Panthers Insights
- The Panthers rack up 16.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Titans surrender (21.4).
- The Panthers rack up 266.7 yards per game, 76.4 fewer yards than the 343.1 the Titans give up.
- Carolina rushes for 92.3 yards per game, 20 fewer than the 112.3 Tennessee allows per outing.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Panthers Away Performance
- The Panthers' average points scored (19) and conceded (32.2) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 16.3 and 27.5, respectively.
- The Panthers rack up 302 yards per game in road games (35.3 more than their overall average), and give up 348.4 in road games (39.8 more than overall).
- In road games, Carolina racks up 212.4 passing yards per game and concedes 202.4. That's more than it gains (174.4) and allows (179.2) overall.
- The Panthers accumulate 89.6 rushing yards per game in away games (2.7 less than their overall average), and concede 146 in away games (16.6 more than overall).
- The Panthers convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (1.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 36.1% in road games (0.4% lower than overall).
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 27-13
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|at Chicago
|L 16-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|Dallas
|L 33-10
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|-
