The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Ravens' upcoming matchup versus the Chargers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Ravens vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Ravens have been winning after the first quarter in eight games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Chargers have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Chargers have won the second quarter three times, lost five times, and tied two times in 10 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Ravens have won the third quarter six times, lost two times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 10 games this season, the Chargers have won the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up four times.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Chargers' 10 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Ravens vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Ravens have been leading after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2).

In 2023, the Chargers have been winning after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in four games (0-4), and have been tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

The Ravens have won the second half in six games this season (5-1 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (1-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 9.5 points on average in the second half.

In 10 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

