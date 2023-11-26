Can we anticipate Seth Jarvis scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

  • Jarvis has scored in five of 19 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 19:45 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

