In the Week 12 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Stephen Sullivan hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sullivan will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan has six receptions for 61 yards this season. He has been targeted seven times, and posts 20.3 yards per game.

Having played three games this season, Sullivan has not had a TD reception.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0

Rep Stephen Sullivan with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.