How to Watch VCU vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) take on the VCU Rams (3-3) at 10:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
VCU vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- VCU is 2-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 255th.
- The Rams put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 65.2 the Nittany Lions allow.
- When it scores more than 65.2 points, VCU is 2-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU scored more points at home (73 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Rams conceded 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (65.5).
- At home, VCU made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|W 60-56
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|L 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Boise State
|L 65-61
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.