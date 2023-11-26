The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) take on the VCU Rams (3-3) at 10:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

VCU vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

VCU is 2-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 255th.

The Rams put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 65.2 the Nittany Lions allow.

When it scores more than 65.2 points, VCU is 2-0.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU scored more points at home (73 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

At home, the Rams conceded 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (65.5).

At home, VCU made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule