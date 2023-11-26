The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) take on the VCU Rams (3-3) at 10:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
  • VCU is 2-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 255th.
  • The Rams put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 65.2 the Nittany Lions allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.2 points, VCU is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU scored more points at home (73 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Rams conceded 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (65.5).
  • At home, VCU made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Seattle U W 60-56 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/23/2023 Iowa State L 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Boise State L 65-61 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Norfolk State - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/6/2023 Memphis - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.