VCU vs. Penn State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) meet the VCU Rams (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game will start at 10:30 AM ET and be available via ESPNU.
VCU vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPNU
VCU Players to Watch
- Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeb Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
VCU vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Penn State AVG
|Penn State Rank
|307th
|66.3
|Points Scored
|77.5
|141st
|51st
|63.3
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|80th
|225th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|32.2
|228th
|258th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|117th
|197th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.0
|129th
|206th
|12.8
|Assists
|10.3
|322nd
|309th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.7
|162nd
