The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 151st.
  • The Hokies' 81.3 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71 points, Virginia Tech is 3-1.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.3.
  • At home, the Hokies conceded 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
  • At home, Virginia Tech made 9.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Virginia Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (32%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wofford W 98-76 Cassell Coliseum
11/23/2023 Boise State W 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum

