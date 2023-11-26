The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) play the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Sean Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Lynn Kidd: 17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Collins Jr.: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kidd: 17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Collins: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 76th 81.3 Points Scored 82.8 57th 80th 65.2 Points Allowed 71 179th 274th 31 Rebounds 33.2 189th 296th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.6 153rd 79th 8.7 3pt Made 9.8 35th 30th 17.7 Assists 15.2 88th 31st 9.2 Turnovers 9.4 40th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.