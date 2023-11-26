William & Mary vs. Florida International November 26 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (3-2) will face the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
William & Mary vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Mya Kone: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Courtney Prenger: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maria Torres: 4.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
Florida International Players to Watch
