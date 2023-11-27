Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Fredericksburg County, Virginia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chancellor High School at Atlee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
