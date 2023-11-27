How to Watch Hampton vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Hampton vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Hampton is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 296th.
- The Pirates record 77.2 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.6 the Retrievers allow.
- Hampton has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 81.6 points.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hampton posted 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.
- The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 81.1 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Hampton drained 1.5 fewer threes per game (5.9) than on the road (7.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to on the road (33.9%).
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Kent State
|L 100-62
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|FGCU
|W 92-85
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|San Jose State
|L 71-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/27/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|Mary Baldwin
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
