The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. UMBC Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Hampton is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 296th.
  • The Pirates record 77.2 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.6 the Retrievers allow.
  • Hampton has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 81.6 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hampton posted 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.
  • The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 81.1 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Hampton drained 1.5 fewer threes per game (5.9) than on the road (7.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to on the road (33.9%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Kent State L 100-62 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 FGCU W 92-85 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 San Jose State L 71-52 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 UMBC - Hampton Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center
12/11/2023 Mary Baldwin - Hampton Convocation Center

