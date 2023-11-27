Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Portsmouth County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
I. C. Norcom High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
