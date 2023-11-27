Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Prince William County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christ Chapel Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at C.D. Hylton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodbridge Senior High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
