Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Richmond County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Richmond County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spotsylvania High School at Rappahannock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Warsaw, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Marshall High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Hopewell, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
