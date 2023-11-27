Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spotsylvania County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Spotsylvania County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spotsylvania County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spotsylvania High School at Rappahannock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Warsaw, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
