Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Charlottesville County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
E. C. Glass High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuarts Draft High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
