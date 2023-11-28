Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colonial Forge High School at Lewis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

King Abdullah Academy at Immanuel Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Seton School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Yorktown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Oakton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Langley High School at West Potomac High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Herndon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chantilly High School at Falls Church High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at McLean High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lakes High School at W. T. Woodson High School