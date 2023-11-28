The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers (each coming off a win in its last game) will meet on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/15/2023 Hurricanes Flyers 3-1 PHI 10/30/2023 Flyers Hurricanes 3-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 67 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

The Hurricanes' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Seth Jarvis 20 8 9 17 6 11 50.4% Sebastian Aho 17 5 12 17 12 8 56.4% Teuvo Teravainen 20 10 5 15 9 10 49.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 20 7 7 14 14 7 48.6% Martin Necas 20 6 8 14 9 5 36.5%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 58 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is 10th in the league.

The Flyers' 63 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 19th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players