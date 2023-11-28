In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jordan Martinook to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In two games versus the Flyers this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.

Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 15:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

