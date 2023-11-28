Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at Wells Fargo Center. Thinking about a bet on Necas? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:03 per game on the ice, is -11.

Necas has scored a goal in five of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has registered a point in a game 11 times this season over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Necas has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 20 games played.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 6 14 Points 7 6 Goals 2 8 Assists 5

