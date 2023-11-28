The Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Tribe allow to opponents.

Norfolk State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Spartans are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 162nd.

The Spartans score only 2.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Tribe give up (71.6).

When Norfolk State scores more than 71.6 points, it is 3-0.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State averaged 82.0 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 70.6 points per contest.

At home, the Spartans ceded 13.2 fewer points per game (61.8) than away from home (75.0).

Looking at three-point shooting, Norfolk State fared better at home last season, sinking 8.3 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in away games.

