Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Norton County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Norton County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Norton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
