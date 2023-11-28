The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) will host the Elon Phoenix (2-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up an average of 55.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 44.8 the Monarchs give up.

When it scores more than 44.8 points, Elon is 2-1.

Old Dominion has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.

The Monarchs put up 10.7 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Phoenix allow (71.5).

The Monarchs shoot 34.3% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Phoenix concede defensively.

The Phoenix shoot 38.2% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs concede.

Old Dominion Schedule