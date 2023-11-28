If you reside in Shenandoah County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverheads High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

7:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Quicksburg, VA

Quicksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

James Wood High School at Central High School - Woodstock

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Woodstock, VA

Woodstock, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Strasburg High School at Warren County High School