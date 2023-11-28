When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Stefan Noesen light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored two goals against the Flyers this season in two games (five shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Noesen averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:17 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 8:25 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:00 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

