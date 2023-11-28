Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers play at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Teravainen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Teravainen has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In four of 20 games this season, Teravainen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Teravainen hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 6 15 Points 2 10 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

