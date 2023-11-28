The Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) welcome in the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

William & Mary is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Tribe are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 63rd.

The Tribe average 11.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Spartans give up to opponents (68.4).

William & Mary has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, William & Mary scored 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (62.2).

The Tribe conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.

At home, William & Mary made 8.6 triples per game last season, two more than it averaged away (6.6). William & Mary's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule