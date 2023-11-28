Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wise County, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wise County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastside High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
