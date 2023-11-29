There are five games featuring a CAA team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Hampton Pirates versus the East Carolina Pirates.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Hampton Pirates at East Carolina Pirates 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Winthrop Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northeastern Huskies at New Hampshire Wildcats 6:03 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at American Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morgan State Bears at Towson Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 -

Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!