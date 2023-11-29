Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Campbell County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rustburg High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Altavista, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.